Wirecard Unit Upgraded To Authorized Dealer, Category II From FFMC In India

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) announced that Star Global Currency Exchange Private Limited, a group company, has got an upgrade of its license issued by Reserve Bank of India to Authorised Dealer in Foreign Exchange (Category II). There are 17 additional activities permitted to AD Category II licence holder.



The company's prior licence was a Full Fledged Money Changers Licence with limited authority to deal only in buying and selling foreign currencies, traveller cheques and prepaid cards for travel related purposes.

