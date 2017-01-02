DGAP-DD: Ahlers AG (english)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.01.2017 / 10:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: WTW-Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Stella A. Last name(s): Ahlers Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Ahlers AG
b) LEI
529900W4D172NXB8WQ23
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005009708
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 6.99 EUR 13980.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 6.9900 EUR 13980.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2016-12-30; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt am Main MIC: XFRA
02.01.2017
Language: English Company: Ahlers AG Elverdisser Straße 313 32052 Herford Germany Internet: www.ahlers-ag.com
32111 02.01.2017