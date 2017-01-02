DGAP-DD: Ahlers AG (english)

5:07a.m.

DGAP-DD: Ahlers AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.01.2017 / 10:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: WTW-Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Stella A. Last name(s): Ahlers Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Ahlers AG

b) LEI

529900W4D172NXB8WQ23

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005009708

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.99 EUR 13980.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.9900 EUR 13980.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-30; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt am Main MIC: XFRA

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Ahlers AG Elverdisser Straße 313 32052 Herford Germany Internet: www.ahlers-ag.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32111 02.01.2017

