Italy's Manufacturing Logs Strongest Growth In 6 Months

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's manufacturing sector logged its strongest growth in six months in December, survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.2 in December from 52.2 in November. This was the highest reading since June.



This pointed to a fourth straight monthly improvement in operating conditions in the manufacturing sector.

Output grew the most in six months, with an upturn in new orders. At the same time, the number of people in employment across the manufacturing economy continued to grow in December.

On the price front, input costs rose to the greatest extent since early 2012 amid reports of increasing raw material costs. However, manufacturers' factory gate prices were raised only modestly in comparison.

