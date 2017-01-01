Poland's Manufacturing Growth At 17-Month High

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in more than a year in December, survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.3 in December from a 25-month low of 50.2 in October. The reading suggested the strongest growth since July 2015. Economists had forecast the index to climb to 51.4.

This score reflected faster increases in output, new orders and employment and renewed growth of exports.

Meanwhile the weak zloty, combined with higher metals and oil prices, brought about a surge in inflationary pressures during the month, survey showed.

