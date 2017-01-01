Obama To Deliver Farewell Speech From Chicago On January 10

7:49a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Obama will give his farewell speech from his home city of Chicago on January 10.



The outgoing president announced the speech in an email.

"I'll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can't be there in person," he said, adding that the farewell speech follows the precedent set by President George Washington in 1796.

"I'm just beginning to write my remarks. But I'm thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here," he wrote.

