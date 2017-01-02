DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)

8:23a.m.

DGAP-DD: TUI AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.01.2017 / 14:07 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexey A. Last name(s): Mordashov Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.3580 EUR 1319466.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.3580 EUR 1319466.0800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-28; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.tuigroup.com

