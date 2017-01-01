Jill Stein Calls For Mass Rally In Washington DC To "Occupy Inauguration"

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Green Party's presidential candidate Jill Stein, who challenged Donald Trump's election victory, is to kick off a resistance movement in January with "Occupy Inauguration!"



The Jill Stein Campaign said that on January 20, the day Trump swears in as President, thousands of people and organizations from around the country will join in Washington DC to "Occupy Inauguration - sending a message to Trump that we reject his illegitimate presidency from the very start."

"On January 21 - day one of the Trump administration - we'll be on Facebook Live with an all-day online forum featuring Greens, social movements, and progressives, sharing resources and inspiration to support resistance and transformation," the Campaign said.

