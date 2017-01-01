Singapore GDP On Tap For Tuesday

6:22p.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Tuesday release an advance estimate for GDP for the fourth quarter and also all of 2016, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP in the third quarter was down 2.0 percent on quarter and up 1.1 percent on year.



Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its commodity price index for December; in November, the index jumped 32.1 percent on year to a score of 109.7.

Several countries will see manufacturing PMI results from Nikkei, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam. China also will see results for the Caixin manufacturing PMI.

Finally, the markets in Australia, New Zealand and Japan remain closed for New Year's Day, and will re-open on Wednesday.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



