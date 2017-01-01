APR Energy, GE Renew Alliance

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - APR Energy and GE (GE) announced they have renewed their strategic alliance to provide mobile turbine technology into the fast-track power rental market. The original strategic alliance agreement between the companies was signed in October 2013.



The strategic alliance grants APR Energy exclusivity around the globe as the rental provider of GE mobile gas turbines under 50MW. APR Energy will acquire new Generation 8, GE TM2500+ mobile turbines.

