DirecTV Now Is Raising Price Of $35 Bundle

1:28a.m.

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - On-demand streaming video platform DirecTV Now's limited-time introductory $35-per-month subscription offer for 100 plus channels will expire on January 9.

AT&T, which acquired DirecTV, stated that the Go Big package of over 100 channels will cost normal $60 per month starting January 9th.



Advertisement

Customers, who start a DirecTV Now subscription by January 9, would be able to continue paying that $35 each month. After the given date, the $35 plan will be there, but will offer significantly fewer channels.

AT&T had launched the introductory $35-per-month offer for 100+ channels for DIRECTV NOW customers on November 30, without giving any end date.

Following the expiration of the promotional period, DirecTV Now's subscription options will include $35 / month for 60+ channels, $50 / month for 80+ channels, $60 / month for 100+ channels, and $70 / month for 120+ channels.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson reportedly stated that the low price offer was possible due to DirecTV's very unique cost structure that AT&T has built from the ground up with no set top boxes, online billing, and truck rolls.

The service's pricing structure may rise in the future to reflect the costs of signing deals with cable channels, AT&T executives have said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



