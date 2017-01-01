Ireland Manufacturing Growth At 17-Month High

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing activity expanded at the quickest pace in nearly one-and-a-half years in December, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted Investec Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 55.7 in December from 53.7 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Manufacturing production grew at the sharpest pace in seventeen months. New business also rose at an accelerated pace in December on strong client demand.

Higher workloads forced firms to raise their staffing numbers in December. The rate of job creation accelerated to a 19-month high.

On the price front, input prices rose in December, led by increased raw material costs. However, the rate of cost inflation eased and slower than the series average. As a result, selling prices climbed at the sharpest pace in three months.

"While growth slowed precipitously following the UK's Brexit vote, the accelerated pace of expansion seen since then shows that the sector has gotten back on track, presumably aided by the kicker from a strong US dollar and ongoing domestic strengthening," Philip O'Sullivan, Chief Economist at Investec Ireland, said.

