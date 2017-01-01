European Shares Seen Up After Upbeat China Data

1:41a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised to open higher on Tuesday as oil prices climbed above $54 a barrel and a private survey showed China's factory activity rose more than expected in December, with output reaching a near six-year high.

The China Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 51.9 in December, its fastest rate in three years, from 50.9 in November in a sign of improving health for the world's second-largest economy.



Advertisement

The private manufacturing survey results come after official figures over the weekend showed that China's manufacturing sector expanded at a slightly slower pace in December.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the Chinese yuan after China's foreign exchange regulator said it would step up scrutiny on individual foreign currency purchases in the new year.

Asian stocks are trading mostly higher, with Australian shares hitting their highest level in nearly 17 months, led by financials and material stocks. Markets in Tokyo and New Zealand remained closed for the New Year holidays.

Oil prices rose in Asian deals and gold edged up slightly as the dollar pulled back slightly after seeing its biggest single-day gain in more than two weeks on Monday.

European stocks overcame early weakness to end modestly higher in thin holiday trade on Monday after data showed Euro-area manufacturing expanded last month at the fastest rate since April 2011.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained half a percent to reach its highest level in a year and France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent, while the German DAX climbed 1 percent. Markets in the U.K. and the U.S. were closed for the long New Year's Day holiday.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



