Germany's Unemployment Rate Stable At 4.1%

2:30a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in November, provisional data from Destatis showed Tuesday.

The jobless rate came in at adjusted 4.1 percent in November, the same as in October. The number of unemployed totaled 1.76 million, down by around 12,000 from October.



Advertisement

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent from 4 percent in the prior month.

Employment increased by adjusted 34,000, or 0.1 percent in November from October.

According to provisional calculations, employed persons in Germany was roughly 43.8 million. From prior year, employment increased by 305,000 or 0.7 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



