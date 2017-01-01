Gama Aviation Merge US Aircraft Management & Charter Business With BBA Aviation

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA), the global business aviation service provider, announced the merger of its US aircraft management and charter business with that of BBA Aviation Plc (BBA.L), as of 1st January 2017.

Separately, BBA Aviation confirmed the merger of its aircraft management and charter business with Gama Aviation's US aircraft management business.

Gama Aviation expects deal will deliver significant additional growth for its US Ground business through the ability to cross sell maintenance services to the additional aircraft now under management. The deal is expected to deliver significant cost synergies of not less than $2 million over two years.



Gama Aviation expects deal to be earnings neutral in 2017 and 2018 and earnings enhancing thereafter, before the benefits of cross selling maintenance services into the enlarged fleet.

Gama Aviation's current US aircraft management and charter business interests are operated by its 49% owned associate Gama Aviation LLC, whilst those of BBA Aviation are operated by its 100% owned subsidiary Landmark Aviation through its air carrier operating subsidiary, Sterling Aviation LLC.

As per the agreement reached, Landmark Aviation will contribute 100% of its ownership in Sterling Aviation LLC into Gama Aviation LLC. Gama Aviation Plc will transfer its 49% ownership in Gama Aviation LLC into a new holding company, GB Aviation Holdings LLC, which will be owned 50:50 by Gama Aviation and BBA Aviation reflecting the near equal contribution of current profits by each party.

Gama Aviation LLC will continue to manage and operate the combined businesses going forward and will trade its new service offerings under the brand name Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management. Gama Aviation's US Ground business remains a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of the Group.

Under the terms of a new licensing and branding agreement, Gama Aviation LLC will continue to use the Gama Aviation brand and IP, and will also be able to use BBA Aviation's Signature Flight Support brand name. The annual fee has also been increased and fixed and will be shared between BBA Aviation and Gama Aviation. This will reduce the existing branding fee contribution to the Group whilst increasing the contribution to the Group's income from associates.

After taking into account the build up of cost synergies, the transaction is expected to be earnings neutral in 2017 and 2018 and earnings enhancing thereafter. This is before any benefit from cross selling of Gama Aviation's comprehensive maintenance services into the immediately enlarged fleet or the future growth opportunities expected to be derived from Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management's market-leading platform.

Gama Aviation said it will issue a trading update for the year ended 31st December 2016 on Monday 9th January.

