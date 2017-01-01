Fiat Chrysler, Google Team Up For In-Car Android System

3:47a.m.

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Google announced Monday a collaboration for the next-generation of connected car systems, Uconnect System Concept, powered by Android.

FCA and Google will demonstrate at this week's CES 2017 a seamless integration of the Uconnect 8.4-inch connected vehicle system featuring Android, the world's most popular open-source operating system.



Advertisement

The companies will display a hands-on concept demonstration of the power of combining Uconnect with Android inside a Chrysler 300 sedan at CES, January 5-8. The Uconnect system will be powered by the latest version of Android, 7.0 Nougat, which includes core infotainment features including radio and comfort controls.

Chris Barman, Head of Electrical Engineering, FCA, said, "This collaboration with Google has been an extremely beneficial opportunity for both companies to explore how in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity technology continues to evolve, and what it takes to meet consumers' increasing desire for innovation of information with minimal distraction."

The companies noted that the Uconnect and Android integration also enable a system built for connectivity and compatibility with popular Android applications.

Android offers automakers user interface customization, a full-featured automotive infotainment stack and ability to integrate Android apps into the vehicle's infotainment system.

Patrick Brady, Director of Android Engineering, Google, stated that the collaboration with FCA brings together the industry standard for connected car systems with Android that would create powerful infotainment systems designed for the digital age.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



