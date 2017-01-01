Jan 03, 5:45 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
CAC 40 Index FR0003500008

DAX Inches Higher In Early Trade

4:16a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares opened slightly higher on Tuesday after Chinese factory activity data pointed to continued stabilization and provisional data from Destatis showed German unemployment rate remained stable at adjusted 4.1 percent in November, the same as in October.

On an unadjusted basis, the German unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent from 4 percent in the prior month. The number of unemployed totaled 1.76 million, down by around 12,000 from the previous month.

Advertisement

The benchmark DAX was up 15 points or 0.13 percent at 11,614 in opening deals after climbing 1 percent the previous day.

Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rose between 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent as the dollar advanced against major rivals.

Banks traded mixed, with Commerzbank rising half a percent while Deutsche Bank fell over 2 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Any features missing?