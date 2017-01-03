PayPoint plc : Total voting rights

4:16a.m.

PayPoint plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Company's capital consists of 68,126,950 ordinary shares with voting rights.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

03 January 2017



Advertisement

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc Susan Court, Company Secretary +44(0)1707600300 www.paypoint.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire

B02QND9R4

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



