Pound Mixed Ahead Of U.K. Manufacturing PMI

4:42a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, U.K. CIPS/Markit factory PMI data is due. The manufacturing PMI is seen falling to 53.2 in December from 53.4 in November.



Advertisement

The pound traded mixed against its major rivals ahead of the data. While the pound declined against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.

The pound was quoted at 1.2263 against the greenback, 144.82 against the yen, 1.2585 against the franc and 0.8510 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



