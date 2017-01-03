dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations on U.K. stocks

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 03.01.2017 - 11.00 am

- BARCLAYS RAISES INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS TO 'OVERW.' ('EW.') - PT 4000 (3060) P. - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS DEBENHAMS TO 'SELL' ('HOLD') - TARGET 52 (60) PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS HALFORDS GROUP TO 'SELL' ('HOLD') - TARGET 310 (320) PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS NEXT PLC TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 5300 (5950) PENCE - MACQUARIE CUTS VODAFONE PRICE TARGET TO 180 (190) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - MERRILL LYNCH RAISES IAG PENCE PRICE TARGET TO 550 (500) PENCE - 'BUY'

