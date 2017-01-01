WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

5:48a.m.

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 30-December-16

Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/12/2016 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,626,840.73 9.5854

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/12/2016 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,379,541.20 13.6898

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 256,754.48 16.0472

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/12/2016 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,153,078.70 14.6449

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 30/12/2016 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,551,528.25 10.3435

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 11,895,287.52 10.3437



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/12/2016 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,518,433.55 12.6625

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 278,971.25 13.2843

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,072,454.67 14.9784

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,071,014.62 15.0847

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/12/2016 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 741,176.08 10.5867

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/12/2016 IE00BVXBH163 3990000 USD 62,779,400.06 15.7342

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,191,924.67 17.0275

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/12/2016 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,012,160.43 16.0832

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 276,655.21 13.1741

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 30/12/2016 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 270,475.12 12.8798

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,145,429.08 13.8004

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,226,084.42 17.029

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,117,592.34 15.0184

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/12/2016 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,051,565.46 9.7438

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/12/2016 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,179,006.83 16.8405

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 30/12/2016 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 264,664.35 16.5415

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BZ56SW52 125000 USD 2,072,079.38 16.5766

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 30/12/2016 IE00BVFB1H83 2200000 EUR 28,516,130.05 12.9619

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,605,573.50 17.2269

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,221,013.62 14.7087

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/12/2016 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,508,522.21 10.0561

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,023,630.73 16.6898

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/12/2016 IE00BVXC4854 2100000 USD 30,860,843.32 14.6956

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/12/2016 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,941,741.57 5.6311

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/12/2016 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,824,553.49 18.4016

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,009,602.37 15.5323

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 892,498.34 13.7307

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 273,816.42 17.1135

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 30/12/2016 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 273,217.42 17.0761

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/12/2016 IE00BZ56RG20 325000 USD 5,546,891.41 17.0674

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/12/2016 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,701,211.95 19.7647

