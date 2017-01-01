MDU Selects ALLETE Clean Energy To Expand Thunder Spirit Wind Project

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ALLETE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) announced its plan to work with Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) to expand the Thunder Spirit wind farm in North Dakota. ALLETE Clean Energy secured a 25-year power purchase agreement with Montana-Dakota Utilities to purchase energy from the expansion near Hettinger, North Dakota, about 100 miles southwest of Bismarck. Under the agreement, MDU, a division of MDU Resources Group (MDU) also has the option to purchase the expansion when it is complete.



The MDU granted ALLETE Clean Energy the right to develop the 13- to 16-turbine Thunder Spirit expansion, with major construction on the $85 million project expected to start in May 2018.

