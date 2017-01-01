Wall Street May Bounce Back

7:08a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests that Wall Street stocks will be back to momentum on Tuesday, after a long Christmas-New Year holidays. The market is expecting continued strength in ISM composite index to be released today. Asian shares closed higher for the day. European shares are trading in the green.

As of 6:30 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 150.00 points, the S&P 500 futures are advancing 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are up 38.50 points.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday. The major averages ended the day firmly in negative territory but off their lows of the session. The Dow fell 57.18 points or 0.3 percent to 19,762.60, the Nasdaq slumped 48.97 points or 0.9 percent to 5,383.12 and the S&P 500 slid 10.43 points or 0.5 percent to 2,238.83.

On the economic front, the Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index for December will be released at 9.45 am ET. In the previous month the index was at 54.1.



Advertisement

Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for December is scheduled at 10 am ET. The economists are looking for 53.8, slightly up from 53.2 last month.

The Commerce Department's Construction Spending data for November will be revealed at 10.000 am ET. The consensus is for 0.6 percent, up from 0.5 percent a year ago.

The 52-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 111.30 am ET.

Gallup's Economic Confidence Index for December are scheduled to be published at 2.00 pm ET. The index has gained +1 last month.

In the corporate sector, APR Energy and GE (GE) announced that they have renewed their strategic alliance to provide mobile turbine technology into the fast-track power rental market. As per the agreement, APR Energy will get exclusivity as the global rental provider of GE mobile gas turbines under 50 MW.

Abbott (ABT) said it intends to close the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., on Wednesday, as they received all regulatory clearances necessary for closing.

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) announced the completion of the sale of its European business to Aurelius Group.

After a long holiday slumber, Asian stocks rose on Tuesday and closed mostly higher. Overnight gains in European markets, higher oil prices and upbeat factory activity data out of China supported underlying sentiment.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 32.28 points or 1.04 percent to 3,135.92 after a private survey showed factory activity in mainland China picked up in December. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 32.28 points or 1.04 percent at 3,135.92.

Australian shares rose sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 67.40 points or 1.19 percent to 5,733.20, a 17-month high, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 65.50 points or 1.15 percent at 5,784.60.

European shares are trading mostly up. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 25.94 points or 0.56 percent, the German DAX is progressing 12.83 points or 0.11 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is advancing 23.14 points or 0.33 percent and the Swiss Market Index is surging 75.94 points or 0.93 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, a blue-chip representation of super-sector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently up 0.21 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



