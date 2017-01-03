M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Total voting rights

3 January 2017

M&G High Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

Total Voting Rights



In accordance with the provisions of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:

As at 9.00 am on 3 January 2017, no shares were held in Treasury. The Company's issued share capital with voting rights consisted of:

250,503,505 Income Shares of 1 pence each; and, 250,503,505 Capital Shares of 1 pence each.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 501,007,010.

This figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Jonathan McClelland Company Secretary 0207 548 3027

