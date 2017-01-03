PayPoint plc : Directorate change

7:44a.m.

3 January 2017

PayPoint plc (PayPoint or the Company)

Directorate Change

Further to the regulatory announcement dated 05 July 2016, Rachel Kentleton has today joined the PayPoint Board as an executive director; she will succeed George Earle as Finance Director following an orderly transition process.



There is no further information which would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

- End -

