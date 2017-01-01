Blackstone Funds To Acquire Tradesmen International

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone (BX) and Wellspring Capital Management LLC announced that private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tradesmen International, LLC, an agency-based provider of outsourced skilled craftsmen to non-residential construction and industrial contractors in North America, from Wellspring. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Tradesmen serves more than 12,000 small to medium sized businesses. It has the largest outsourced skilled craftsmen workforce in the U.S.

