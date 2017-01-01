DISH, Amazon Deliver Alexa Voice Control On Hopper DVR

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH customers can soon watch hands-free, voice-controlled TV by pairing a Hopper DVR with the Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, both Alexa devices. DISH is the first TV provideo announce direct compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Dish Network Corp. (DISH) said.

Starting in the first half of this year, users can ask Alexa to navigate, search and quick play TV content on a broadband-connected Hopper DVR (all generations) based on channel, title, actor and genre.



DISH today unveiled DISH Music, a Hopper-driven feature powered by DTS Play-Fi technology that gives customers the ability to sync music throughout their home using one central control. DISH Music provides a complete, room-to-room music entertainment experience by enabling users to play content from popular streaming sources, such as iHeartRadio, Pandora and TIDAL, via TV audio systems connected to Hopper 2 or Hopper 3 DVRs, and Joey clients.

In addition to TV audio systems directly connected to DISH set-top boxes, DISH Music can wirelessly pair with DTS Play-Fi-enabled speakers connected to the same wireless network. Manufacturers of DTS Play-Fi-enabled speakers compatible with DISH Music include Aerix, Anthem, Arcam, Definitive Technology, Klipsch, MartinLogan, McIntosh, Paradigm, Phorus, Polk Audio, Rotel, Sonus Faber and Wren presently, with products from Elite, Integra, Pioneer, Onkyo, Thiel, SVS Sound and more forthcoming.

DISH Music is currently rolling out to customers, and the app will be available on all Hopper 2 and Hopper 3 DVRs by February 2017.

