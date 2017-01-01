McDonald's Opens Near Vatican

10:21a.m.

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Burger giant McDonald's (MCD) has opened a burger joint just outside the Vatican City, within a short distance from St. Peter's Square, despite widespread protests from Roman Catholic cardinals and local residents.



Advertisement

The restaurant, dubbed 'McVatican' by press, has been opened on a ground floor of a Vatican-owned building. Cardinal Elio Sgreccia, president emeritus of the Pontifical Academy for Life, described it as "abhorrent" and a "perversion of the neighborhood."

The Vatican will receive a monthly rent of 30,000 euros ($31,158) from McDonald's. Some cardinals, who stay directly above the restaurant in the same building, say they were not consulted before McDonald's opened the restaurant.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



