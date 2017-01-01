U.S. Manufacturing Index Indicates Faster Growth In December

10:45a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated by more than anticipated in the month of December, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 54.7 in December from 53.2 in November, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 53.8.

The purchasing managers index indicated growth in manufacturing for the fourth consecutive month and a new high reading for the year.



A notable acceleration in the pace of new order growth contributed to the bigger than expected increase by the headline index, with the new orders index surging up to 60.2 in December from 53.0 in November.

The production index also jumped to 60.3 in December from 56.0 in November, indicating notably faster production growth.

Additionally, the ISM said the employment index inched up to 53.1 in December from 52.3 in the previous month.

"The PMI, New Orders, Production and Employment Indexes all registered new highs for the year 2016, and the forward-looking comments from the panel are largely positive," said Bradley J. Holcomb, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

The report also said the prices index spiked to 65.5 in December from 54.5 in November, suggesting a sharp jump in raw materials prices.

Thursday morning, the ISM is scheduled to release a separate report on service sector activity in the month of December.

The non-manufacturing index is expected to dip to 56.8 in December from 57.2 in November, although a reading above 50 would indicate continued growth in the service sector.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

