Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc : Total voting rights

10:58a.m.

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC (the 'Company')

3 January 2017

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:

The capital of the Company consists of 77,913,222 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights as at 31 December 2016.



Advertisement

The company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 77,913,222 (the 'Figure').

The Figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire

B0JQZZ8R40

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



