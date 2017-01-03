Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Total voting rights

11:09a.m.

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

3 January 2017

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:



The capital of the Company consists of 217,671,929 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of £0.10 each, with voting rights as at 31 December 2016.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 217,671,929 (the 'Figure').

The Figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest or a change to their interests in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc via GlobeNewswire

