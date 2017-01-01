Trump To Nominate Robert Lighthizer As U.S. Trade Representative

11:26a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump intends to nominate trade lawyer Robert Lighthizer as U.S. trade representative, the presidential transition team announced on Tuesday.

Lighthizer, a partner at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, previously served as deputy U.S. trade representative under President Ronald Reagan.

"Ambassador Lighthizer is going to do an outstanding job representing the United States as we fight for good trade deals that put the American worker first," Trump said in a statement.



The president-elect added, "He has extensive experience striking agreements that protect some of the most important sectors of our economy, and has repeatedly fought in the private sector to prevent bad deals from hurting Americans."

Lighthizer's views on U.S. trade policy are seen as in line with those of Trump, who has been critical of free trade deals such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership and NAFTA and pledged to be tougher on counties such as China.

In a statement, Lighthizer said he is fully committed to Trump's mission to level the playing field for American workers and forge better trade policies which will benefit all Americans.

Trump's views on trade were reflected in a post to Twitter on Tuesday in which he criticized General Motors (GM) for sending a Mexican-made model of the Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers tax-free.

"General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border," Trump tweeted. "Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!"

(Photo: Michael Vadon)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

