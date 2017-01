Canadian Solar Posting Strong Gain In Afternoon Trading

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solar power company Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is posting a strong gain in afternoon trading on Tuesday, climbing by 2.4 percent.



The advance by Canadian Solar comes after the company said its subsidiary CSI New Energy Holding has completed the sale of two solar power plants in Jiangsu Province, China to Shenzhen Energy for approximately $32.2 million.

