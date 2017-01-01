Ford Capitulates To Trump, Scraps Mexico Plant

1:28p.m.

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) Tuesday announced its decision to cancel plans for a new $1.6 billion assembly plant in Mexico. The auto giant will instead build small cars in an existing Mexican factory and intends to invest $700 million in a Michigan facility to manufacture electric cars.

Ford said it is canceling plans for to build a $1.6 billion plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Ford will build its next-generation Focus at an existing plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, to improve company profitability.



Advertisement

The automaker will invest $700 million to expand its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan into a factory that will build high-tech autonomous and electric vehicles along with the Mustang and Lincoln Continental. The expansion will create 700 direct new jobs.

"As more and more consumers around the world become interested in electrified vehicles, Ford is committed to being a leader in providing consumers with a broad range of electrified vehicles, services and solutions that make people's lives better," said Mark Fields, Ford president and CEO.

Ford had earlier received harsh criticism by President-elect Donald Trump for its plans to build a plant in Mexico. Even last month, Chief Executive Mark Fields indicated it was too late to change its specific plan to build a new factory in Mexico.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



