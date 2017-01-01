House Republicans Reverse Course On Changes To Ethics Office

2:04p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Under pressure from President-elect Donald Trump, House Republicans have reversed course on a proposal critics claimed would gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics.

House Republicans decided Tuesday to remove certain provisions regarding the OCE from a rules package governing the 115th Congress that is set to be voted on later in the day.

The proposal authored by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Virg., would have placed the OCE under the jurisdiction of the House Ethics Committee, which is controlled by party leaders.



The House GOP conference voted 119 to 74 to adopt the proposal in a closed-door meeting Monday night but quickly faced a storm of bipartisan criticism.

Trump weighed in the proposal on Twitter, questioning whether reforming the OCE should be a priority for the new Congress.

"With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority," Trump tweeted. "Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance!"

Goodlatte expressed disappointment the proposal did not move forward but acknowledged removing the provisions regarding the OCE was the only way to ensure passage of the rules package.

In a statement, Goodlatte accused opponents and the media of misrepresenting his proposal, which he claimed would have done nothing to impede the work of the OCE.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., continued to bash House Republicans for initially approving the proposal, however, calling the move a sign of the GOP's clear contempt for ethics.

"Once again, the American people have seen the toxic dysfunction of a Republican House that will do anything to further their special interest agenda, thwart transparency and undermine the public trust," Pelosi said.

She added, "Republicans should remember the strength of public outrage they faced in the space of 12 hours as they scheme to do lasting damage to the health and economic security of millions and millions of hard-working families."

The Office of Congressional Ethics was established in 2008 in the aftermath of a series of scandals involving House lawmakers.

