Japan Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam - Nikkei

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in December and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.4.

That's up from 51.3 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, operating conditions improved at the sharpest rate since December 2015. Production and new orders both expanded at their quickest rates of the year.

In addition, cost inflationary pressures accelerated to a 17-month high.

