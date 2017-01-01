Japanese Market Notably Higher

9:16p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Wednesday, its first trading day of 2017, following the overnight gains on Wall Street and a weaker yen.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 361.43 points or 1.89 percent to 19,475.80, off a high of 19,481.28 earlier.

Among the major exporters, Sony is adding 0.7 percent, Canon is advancing 1 percent, Toshiba is up more than 1 percent and Panasonic is rising more than 2 percent.



Advertisement

Automaker Toyota is higher by more than 2 percent and Honda is gaining almost 4 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing almost 3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is up more than 3 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is adding 2 percent and JX Holdings is gaining more than 3 percent.

Among the other major gainers, JFE Holdings is rising more than 5 percent, while NTN Corp. and Oji Holdings are advancing more than 4 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 117 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks kicked off the new year on a positive note Tuesday after a three-day losing streak that was seen to close out the previous year. Positive sentiment was also generated by the release of some upbeat economic data.

The Dow rose 119.16 points or 0.6 percent to 19,881.76, the Nasdaq advanced 45.97 points or 0.9 percent to 5,429.08 and the S&P 500 climbed 19.00 points or 0.9 percent to 2,257.83.

The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures plunged on Tuesday from their highest level since 2015 amid doubts about whether OPEC production cuts will re-balance the oil markets. WTI crude for February delivery tumbled $1.39 or 2.6 percent to close at $52.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



