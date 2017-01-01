Amazon Announces Second Jacksonville Fulfillment Center

12:29a.m.

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced plans to open a second fulfillment center in Jacksonville, Florida, adding more than 1,000 full-time jobs. During the past three years, Amazon has announced multiple facilities in Florida including four fulfillment centers, two sortation centers as well as Prime Now hubs in Miami, Tampa and Orlando.



Advertisement

At the new 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Jacksonville, employees will pick, pack and ship large items like household decor, sporting equipment and gardening tools.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



