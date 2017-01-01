Jan 04, 1:28 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Amazon US0231351067

Amazon Announces Second Jacksonville Fulfillment Center

12:29a.m.

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced plans to open a second fulfillment center in Jacksonville, Florida, adding more than 1,000 full-time jobs. During the past three years, Amazon has announced multiple facilities in Florida including four fulfillment centers, two sortation centers as well as Prime Now hubs in Miami, Tampa and Orlando.

Advertisement

At the new 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Jacksonville, employees will pick, pack and ship large items like household decor, sporting equipment and gardening tools.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Is this site working for you?