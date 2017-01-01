Estonia Industrial Production Growth Quickens In November

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth accelerated notably in November, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.



Industrial production advanced a working-day-adjusted 9.3 percent year-over-year in November, much faster than the 4.7 percent climb in October. The measure has been rising since July.

The annual growth in November was mainly driven by a 35.1 percent surge in energy production. Mining output expanded 17.7 percent and manufacturing production rose by 5.4 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production rebounded a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent from October, when it dropped by 0.5 percent.

