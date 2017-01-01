Carnival Unveils Ocean Medallion For Highly Personalized Concierge Services

2:34a.m.

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L), a leisure travel company, Wednesday said it has unveiled the Ocean Medallion, a first-of-its-kind wearable device.

The company said it is the first interactive guest experience platform capable of delivering a new level of personalized service including sophisticated wayfinding, food and beverage on demand, an array of interactive gaming, personalized entertainment experiences and more.



Advertisement

The quarter-sized, 1.8-ounce disc can be accessorized with jewelry, clips, key chains and bands or simply carried in a pocket or pocketbook.

It is powered by proprietary technology developed by Carnival that features an Internet of Things network of intelligent sensors and experiential computing devices.

The Ocean Medallion pairs with an optional personalized digital concierge called the Ocean Compass, a digital experience portal available online, on smart devices, on kiosks in home ports, on stateroom TVs, on interactive surfaces located throughout the cruise ship and on devices carried by all guest service hosts.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



