Asian Shares Rise On Growth Optimism

3:26a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japanese shares leading regional gains as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend. A firm undertone prevailed as oil recovered some lost ground ahead of U.S. stockpile data and upbeat economic reports from the U.S., China and Europe bolstered optimism about the 2017 economic outlook.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 22.87 points or 0.73 percent to 3,158.79 as concerns over liquidity eased somewhat compared with December. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally lower at 22,129 in late trade.

Japanese shares hit a 13-month high as the yen softened in the wake of upbeat global economic data and the latest survey from Nikkei revealed its gauge of Japan's manufacturing activity hit a one-year high in December on the back of a sharp rise in production as well as new orders.



The Nikkei average rallied 479.79 points or 2.51 percent to 19.594.16, marking its biggest single-day gain in about two months and closing at its highest level since early December 2015. The broader Topix index closed 2.36 percent higher at 1,554.48.

Toshiba shares bucked the uptrend to end 2 percent lower after a report that Japan's security watchdog suspects the Japanese conglomerate of misreporting profits by 40 billion yen over three years.

Australian shares ended a range-bound session largely unchanged after oil and base metals prices retreated overnight on a stronger dollar, which hit a 14-year high against a basket of currencies.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 3.20 points or 0.06 percent to 5,736.40 after ending at a 17-month high the previous day. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 3.60 points or 0.06 percent higher at 5,788.20.

The big four banks closed up between 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent while miners BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group advanced 0.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. Energy stocks closed on a mixed note despite oil prices falling more than 2 percent overnight. Miner and metals producer Alumina dropped 1.6 percent after flagging A$136 million in write-downs.

South Korea's Kospi average ended marginally higher at 2,045.64 after the country's finance minister vowed to make all-out efforts to frontload budget spending in the first quarter to deal with strong headwinds inside and outside the country. Meanwhile, President Park Geun-hye has refused to testify in a case that will decide her future following her impeachment over a corruption scandal.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index climbed 93.08 points or 1.35 percent to 6,974.30 on the first trading day of the year as a post-election U.S. rally extended into the new year. While Hallenstein Glasson, Auckland International Airport, Ryman Healthcare and Rakon rallied 3-5 percent, Comvita paced the declines to close 5 percent lower at $7.63.

India's Sensex was rising 0.1 percent in lackluster trade and Singapore's Straits Times index was up over 1 percent while benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan were up between 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks extended a post-election rally into the new year as oil prices hit an 18-month high during intraday trading and strong manufacturing and construction spending data provided further evidence of a pickup in the economy. The Dow rose 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained about 0.9 percent each.

