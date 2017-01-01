Jan 04, 4:31 a.m., New York
BlackBerry Announces QNX SDP 7.0 Platform For Autonomous Cars

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - At International CES 2017, BlackBerry (BBRY, BB.TO) announced QNX Software Development Platform 7.0, a 64-bit operating system for the automotive industry. At CES 2017, the technological capabilities of QNX SDP 7.0 will be demonstrated in BlackBerry QNX's 2016 Jaguar XJ and 2017 Lincoln MKZ concept cars.

Featuring the next-generation QNX Neutrino Realtime OS and QNX Momentics Tool Suite, the OS helps guard against system malfunctions, malware, and cyber attacks by implementing a multi-level, policy-driven security model that incorporates security technology from BlackBerry.

