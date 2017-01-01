French Consumer Confidence Highest Since Oct 2007

3:40a.m.

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer sentiment held steady at its highest level in more than nine years in December, the statistical office Insee reported Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index came in at 99.0 in December, the same reading as in November, which was revised up from 98.0. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Advertisement

Moreover, the latest score was the highest since October 2007, when it was 100.0

Households' opinion of their personal financial situation in the past twelve months improved slightly in December, with the index rising to -22 from -24 in November. At the same, their outlook remained stable at -8.

Similarly, the current saving capacity indicator remained unchanged at 7 in December, while the expected saving capacity dropped by 1 points to -7.

In December, households' opinion of their past standard of living in France worsened after an improvement in November. The corresponding index fell to -53 from -49. On the other hand, the indicator for future standard of living improved slightly to -24 from -25.

Households' fears concerning unemployment eased further in December. The respective index fell to 21 from 26.

Consumers were many more numerous than in November to consider that prices should increase during the next twelve months, with the index rising by 11 points to -29 from -40.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



