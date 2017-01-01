Jan 04, 4:31 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
EUR/USD (Euro / US-Dollar) EU0009652759

Euro Recovers From Early Lows Ahead Of PMI Reports

3:55a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit publishes Italy's services PMI data. Final PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI results are due.

Advertisement

Ahead of these reports, the euro recovered from previous lows against the other major counterparts.

The euro was worth 1.0425 against the greenback, 122.77 against the yen, 0.8493 against the pound and 1.0699 against the Swiss franc as of 3:40 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! How do you like us?