Corporate News

Nemetschek successfully concludes acquisition of Norwegian software provider dRofus



- Acquisition of 100 percent of shares

- Consolidation as of January 1, 2017

Munich, January 4, 2017 - Software provider Nemetschek SE (ISIN DE0006452907) has successfully concluded the acquisition of dRofus AS, headquartered in Oslo, Norway. In total 100 percent of dRofus shares have been transferred to the Nemetschek Group.

dRofus offers unique planning, data management and Building Information Modeling (BIM) collaboration tools. The company provides all stakeholders with comprehensive workflow support and access to building information throughout the building lifecycle. dRofus is a globally operating company with focus on Europe, the US and Australia. The customer base of dRofus includes public and private building owners, designers, engineers and contractors. Through worldwide BIM initiatives and government regulations, building owners are meanwhile taking a leading position in the adoption of BIM technologies. dRofus has become the leading BIM tool for building owners, helping them with the process of investing in new facilities. dRofus is a complementary tool to all Nemetschek solutions and can ease the acquisition of new customers for both sides.

dRofus AS was founded in 2011 and has 28 employees. The subsidiaries in the US, Australia and Sweden are regional sales and support offices. For the year 2016, dRofus anticipates revenues amounting to around EUR 4.5 million, an increase of more than 40% compared to the previous year. An operating margin (EBITDA margin) of approximately 25% is expected for 2016. The purchase price for 100% of the shares amounted to about EUR 24.5 million (cash-/debt-free). The financing of the purchase price was provided by the company's own capital resources and by the use of lines of credit.

For further information on the company, please contact:

Nemetschek Group Stefanie Zimmermann Investor Relations +49 89 92793 1229 szimmermann@nemetschek.com

About the Nemetschek Group The Nemetschek Group, Munich, is a globally leading software provider for the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) industry. With its meanwhile 14 brands, the Nemetschek Group now serves around 2.1 million users in 142 countries from more than 50 locations worldwide. Founded in 1963 by Professor Georg Nemetschek, the company focuses on innovations such as Open Building Information Modeling (Open BIM) for the AEC market of tomorrow. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the TecDAX, the company achieved revenue in the amount of EUR 285.3 million and an EBITDA of EUR 69.5 million in 2015.

Language: English Company: Nemetschek SE Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1 81829 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 92 793-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 927 93-5200 E-mail: investorrelations@nemetschek.com Internet: www.nemetschek.com ISIN: DE0006452907 WKN: 645290 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

