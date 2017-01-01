DAX Marginally Lower In Lackluster Trade

4:22a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares were slightly lower in choppy trade Wednesday, with automakers declining as the euro recovered from a 14-year low against the dollar.



Advertisement

The benchmark DAX was down 3 points or 0.02 percent at 11,581 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent on Tuesday. Shares of BMW and Daimler slid around half a percent.

Banks moved higher, with Commerzbank rising 0.7 percent while Deutsche Bank rallied 1.5 percent.

Investors await flash inflation data from the euro area and Eurozone final PMI results for further direction. Across the Atlantic, the minutes of the Fed's Dec meeting will be published later in the day.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



