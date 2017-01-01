Euro Climbs Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Eurozone Inflation Data

5:11a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area flash inflation data for December. Inflation is expected to rise to 1 percent from 0.6 percent in November.



Advertisement

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against the other major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the yen, it climbed against the rest of major counterparts.

The euro was worth 1.0441 against the greenback, 122.83 against the yen, 0.8501 against the pound and 1.0707 against the Swiss franc as of 4:55 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



