WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

5:35a.m.

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 03-January-17

Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,640,958.51 9.6011

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,555,587.68 13.7778

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 258,405.37 16.1503

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,172,749.15 14.6764

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 03/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,534,054.16 10.227

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 11,761,316.83 10.2272



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 36,027,244.25 12.8439

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 282,967.58 13.4746

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,081,031.07 15.0982

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,079,980.68 15.211

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 747,225.42 10.6731

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3990000 USD 63,310,768.46 15.8674

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,202,010.27 17.1716

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,613,336.59 16.319

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 280,710.54 13.3672

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 03/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 271,974.05 12.9511

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,151,776.88 13.8768

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,237,796.33 17.1916

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,138,755.02 15.1685

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,219,148.33 9.8395

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,190,855.28 17.0098

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 03/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 264,531.31 16.5332

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 125000 USD 2,071,037.87 16.5683

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 03/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2200000 EUR 28,619,541.01 13.0089

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,605,551.26 17.2268

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,221,243.41 14.7102

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,508,676.06 10.0572

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 4,964,075.00 16.4919

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 2400000 USD 35,280,052.14 14.7

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,956,452.10 5.6521

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 54,199,237.41 18.5297

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,016,634.15 15.6405

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 898,701.52 13.8262

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 275,722.49 17.2327

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 03/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 274,883.31 17.1802

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 325000 USD 5,580,712.56 17.1714

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,801,023.27 19.8829

