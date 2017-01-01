Encana Now Expects 2017 Plan To Exceed Prior Forecasts

6:26a.m.

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - EnCana (ECA, ECA.TO) announced the company now expects to deliver a corporate margin of greater than $10 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) in 2017. This corporate margin is up from an anticipated $8 per BOE that was outlined during Investor Day. The company said the expected 25 percent improvement is a result of anticipated lower costs through the year and increased total volumes expected in the second half of 2017.



Advertisement

Encana anticipates production growth from its core four assets from the fourth quarter of 2016 to the fourth quarter of 2017 will be in the upper range of, or exceed, its prior growth plan of 15 to 20 percent year-over-year.

Encana said the company is well positioned for 2018 when it expects to grow its corporate margin to $13 per BOE and grow production from its core four assets by over 30 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



