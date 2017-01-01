Amazon : FBA Items Shipped Worldwide Rises More Than 50% During Holiday Season

7:46a.m.

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced that Marketplace sellers on Amazon.ca achieved a record-setting one billion in sales in 2016. FBA items shipped worldwide grew more than 50 percent during the holiday season, while Prime members ordered millions of items from sellers in the Seller Fulfilled Prime program offering free two-day or next-day shipping.

"2016 was a record-breaking year in sales worldwide for sellers on Amazon. The Amazon Marketplace empowers brand owners and retailers of all sizes, many of them small businesses, to reach customers around the world," said Peter Faricy, VP for Amazon Marketplace.



Advertisement

Amazon noted that Sellers on Amazon.ca achieved a record-setting one billion in sales in 2016. Sellers on Amazon.ca achieved over $350 million in sales during November and December. Sellers on Amazon.ca saw record-setting units sold in a day on Cyber Monday, growing 54 percent year-over-year. FBA sales on Amazon.ca increased 100 percent over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

FBA delivered more than two billion items to customers worldwide. Active sellers worldwide using the FBA service grew more than 70 percent. Outside the U.S., FBA units shipped grew more than 80 percent. Using the FBA service, Amazon sellers from more than 130 different countries around the world fulfilled orders to customers in 185 countries.

The Seller Fulfilled Prime program added more than six million new items that are now Prime eligible across the U.S., U.K., France, Germany and Japan. Sellers on Amazon that reached $100K sales grew by 30 percent. Sellers worldwide have created more than 600,000 new jobs outside of Amazon.

Sellers worldwide received orders for more than 28 million items on Cyber Monday. FBA items shipped worldwide grew more than 50 percent year-over-year during the holiday season.Prime members worldwide ordered millions of items from sellers in the Seller Fulfilled Prime program offering free two-day or next-day shipping.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



