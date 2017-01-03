Novae Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

8:24a.m.

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated ("PCA") |

|a)|Name |Jonathan Butcher |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Chief Executive - Novae Syndicates | | | |Limited (PDMR) | | | | |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |Initial notification | | | | |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | |

|a)|Name |Novae Group plc |

|b)|LEI |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32 |

|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of GBP1.125 | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00B40SF849 |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of partnership and matching| | | |shares under the Novae Group plc Share | | | |Incentive Plan. |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| | |GBP6.82 |66 |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | | * Aggregated volume |66 | | | * Price |GBP6.82 |

|e)|Date of the transaction |3 January 2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange (XLON) | | | | |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated ("PCA") |

|a)|Name |Robert Forster |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Chief Underwriting Officer (PDMR) | | | | |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |Initial notification | | | | |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | |

|a)|Name |Novae Group plc |

|b)|LEI |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32 |

|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of £1.125 | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00B40SF849 |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of partnership and matching| | | |shares under the Novae Group plc Share | | | |Incentive Plan. |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| | |GBP6.82 |66 |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | | * Aggregated volume |66 | | | * Price |GBP6.82 |

|e)|Date of the transaction |3 January 2016 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange (XLON) | | | | |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated ("PCA") |

|a)|Name |Matthew Fosh |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Chief Executive Officer (Director) | | | | |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |Initial notification | | | | |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | |

|a)|Name |Novae Group plc |

|b)|LEI |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32 |

|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of £1.125 | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00B40SF849 |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of partnership and matching| | | |shares under the Novae Group plc Share | | | |Incentive Plan. |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| | |GBP6.82 |66 |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | | * Aggregated volume |66 | | | * Price |GBP6.82 |

|e)|Date of the transaction |3 January 2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange (XLON) | | | | |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated ("PCA") |

|a)|Name |Reeken Patel |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Interim Chief Financial Officer (PDMR) | | | | |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |Initial notification | | | | |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | |

|a)|Name |Novae Group plc |

|b)|LEI |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32 |

|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of £1.125 | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00B40SF849 |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of partnership and matching| | | |shares under the Novae Group plc Share | | | |Incentive Plan. |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| | |GBP6.82 |66 |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | | * Aggregated volume |66 | | | * Price |GBP6.82 |

|e)|Date of the transaction |3 January 2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange (XLON) | | | | |

